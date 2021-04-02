State government announces decision on school reopening

A state government has decided to extend the closure of schools and colleges in the state. Uttar Pradesh government has announced this. The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases surged in the state.

The state government announced that all schools will be closed for Classes 1 to 8 till April 11. Earlier, on March 30 the state government had ordered the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till April 4. The state government has given out strict instructions to follow the COVID-19 protocol in schools for other classes.

Uttar Pradesh on Friday, recorded over 8,820 fresh COVID-19 cases and 9 faculties.