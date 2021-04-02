State government imposes complete lockdown in this district for 9 days

state government has imposed complete lockdown in a district in the state. Chhattisgarh government has imposed complete lockdown in Durg district for nine days. The complete lockdown will be imposed between April 6 to 14. Only essential services were exempted from the lockdown.

Raipur and Durg districts are the worst affected districts in the state. Durg reported 996 new cases on Thursday while Raipur recorded 1,327 cases. Durg’s caseload has increased to 40,068, including 754 deaths, while Raipur has so far recorded 66,999 cases, including 914 deaths.