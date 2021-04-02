“Want to tell PM Modi, control your Home Minister first, then try to control us”: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has asked Prime Minister to control Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The TMC leader raised this demand while addressing an election rally at Dinahata in Cooch Behar district.

“Want to tell PM Modi, control your Home Minister first, then try to control us. Not your party member that you will suggest me to contest from another seat, will win Nandigram”, said the TMC leader.

“I know I will win, but along with me, at least 200 candidates have to win so that we can make our government. That is why cast your vote for TMC candidates. None of the people are speaking in the Bengali language. All of them are outsiders. They are goons sent from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and they are being protected by Central forces,” added Mamata Banerjee.