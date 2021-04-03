9.5 million amphetamine pills seized in Saudi Arabia

The security forces in Saudi Arabia has busted a drug smuggling racket. The General Directorate for Narcotics Control has also seized 9.5 million amphetamine pills from them. This was confirmed by Capt. Mohammed bin Khaled Al-Najidi, a spokesperson for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control.

apt. Mohammed bin Khaled Al-Najidi said that the drug was concealed in a shipment of wooden planks. The agency has also detained four Saudis and two Syrian citizens. The accused had been referred to the Public Prosecution. He urged anyone with information on drug activity to call 995.