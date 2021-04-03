“Congress’ fourth generation is running, Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has took a dig at Congress and DMK by saying that both the parties are playing ‘dynasty politics’.

“Only the AIADMK-BJP alliance can protect Tamil Nadu’s fishermen, unemployed youth, women and all those having faith in Tamil Nadu’s culture”, said the Union Home Minister. “DMK President MK Stalin was worried about making his son Udhayanidhi Chief Minister. Stalin sir’s anger and blood pressure goes up whenever I make a mention of Udhayanidhi and he ends up saying something about someone”, added Amit Shah.

Also Read: ‘If BJP does not come to power in Bengal this time, then the state will turn into Bangladesh’: Dilip Ghosh

“Congress’ fourth generation is running – 4g – Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi (all late leaders) and now Rahul Gandhi. The DMK party – is 3g party – third generation – M Karunanidhi, after him MK Stalin and now Stalin is risking the entire future of Tamil Nadu by trying hard to make Udhayanidhi Chief Minister,” Amit Shah said.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled April 6 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.