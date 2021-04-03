Gulf country to impose full lockdown

A gulf country may impose a complete lockdown during the last 10 days of Ramadan. The complete lockdown will be imposed after reviewing the situation in the country. Earlier Kuwait government has extended the night curfew. The night curfew will be in effect from April 8 to April 22. The curfew hours will change to 7:00pm until 5:00am.

If a full lockdown was to be implemented it will be placed after April 22 and likely last until after Eid Al Fitr. The government will be evaluating the health situation and if the cases and COVID-19 related deaths do not decrease a total lockdown may be put in place.

Meanwhile, starting on the first day of Ramadan people will be allowed to walk in residential neighbourhoods from 7:00pm to 10:00pm. In addition, food deliveries will be permitted to operate between 5:00am to 3:00am.