How to save photos from Instagram. Know it from here

You can see the many images on Instagram, the photo-sharing app. However, there is no save button on Instagram but images can be downloaded with the help of some websites and software. Let us learn two methods here. The first is for those who need to download only one or two photos. The second method is for those who download multiple images together.

First method

Select the Instagram image you want to download

Press the icon button (…) above the image

Select the ‘Go to Post’ option

Then copy the URL link

Open the website www.downloadgram.com

Paste the copied URL link in the text box.

Press the download button below, then the Image Download button.

The photo will be downloaded to your phone/laptop/computer.

Second method

The second way is to seek the help of the Play Store. The first step is to search for the Fast Save app for the Instagram app and install it.