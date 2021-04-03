‘If BJP does not come to power in Bengal this time, then the state will turn into Bangladesh’: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has said that the state will turn into Bangladesh if BJP does not come to power.

“I had written a letter to the opposition leader in Vidhan Sabha saying that there should an alliance. Now I don’t know if the alliance is final or not, as it is their internal matter. There is a lot of inconsistency in their stand. People know that if BJP does not come to power in Bengal this time, then the state will turn into Bangladesh”, said BJP leader.

The state Assembly election will be held in 8 phases. The first phase election has been over. The other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.