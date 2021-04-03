Probable beginning date of Ramadan announced in a gulf country

The possible beginning date of Holy Month of Ramadan announced in a gulf country. Oman has announced this. Astronomical Affairs Department at Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) has announced the beginning date of Ramadan in the country.

Also Read: Astronomers reveals the fasting hours

“Astronomical calculations made by the Astronomical Affairs Department at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs MERA regarding the sighting of the crescent of the month of Ramadan 1442. On Monday, on Shaban 29, 1442, corresponding to April 12, 2021, where the crescent will remain for approximately 20 minutes after sunset”, said a statement issued by the Ministry.

Earlier an astronomer in UAE had also revealed the beginning date of ‘Holy Month of Ramadan’ and fasting hours during Ramadan in UAE. The holy month of Ramadan will last for 30 days in the UAE, as per astronomical calculations. Ramadan is likely to begin on Tuesday, April 13. Eid Al Fitr, which is marked on Shawwal 1, is expected to fall on Thursday, May 13.