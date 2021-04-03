Rajasthan Govt started scholarship programme for female toppers

The Rajasthan government has started a new educational programme for the Class 12 female toppers studying in the state’s Swami Vivekananda State Model schools. The government will provide funds for the education of the girls who are ready to continue their higher studies in a foreign university or college.

The Department of Education in Rajasthan has published the new scheme for the female students who will be shining in their Class 12 board examinations. They will get an opportunity to register themselves into any four-year undergraduate programme offered by a foreign educational institution.

?????? ????????? ?????? ???? ????? ?? ????? 12 ?? ????????? ??? ????? ??? ????? ????? ?? ??? ???? ?????? ?? 4 ?????? ????? ?????? ???? ?? ??? ????? ??? ?????? ???? ?? ???? ???? ?????? ????? ???? ???? ????? ????? ?? ?? ?? ??? ???? ?????? pic.twitter.com/nAczPfAMra — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) April 3, 2021

The entire educational expense for those who get admission to any foreign university will be met by the state government. This has been done to promote the female students to continue higher education from international institutions and ensure their progression of studies after school.

In the earlier times, the Rajasthan Department of Education had announced that students of Classes 1 to 5 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. For Classes 6, 7, 9 and 11, the final exams will be held in April.

Class 10 and 12 board exams are scheduled for May. The Class 8 exam will be conducted on the pattern of board exams.