Ramadan 2021: Astronomers reveals the fasting hours

An astronomer has revealed the possible beginning date of ‘Holy Month of Ramadan’ and fasting hours during Ramadan in UAE. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences has revealed this.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan said that the holy month of Ramadan will last for 30 days in the UAE, as per astronomical calculations. Ramadan is likely to begin on Tuesday, April 13. Eid Al Fitr, which is marked on Shawwal 1, is expected to fall on Thursday, May 13.

The fast will begin at 4.43am in Abu Dhabi on the first day of Ramadan. Iftar will be at 6.47pm, which means that fasting hours on day 1 would be 14 hours and four minutes. By Ramadan 30, the fast will begin at 4.15am and end at 7.01pm, taking fasting hours to 14 hours and 46 minutes.

Fujairah and Khor Fakkan would be about 7 minutes ahead of Abu Dhabi in terms of fasting and Iftar times.