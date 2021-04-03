Veteran Bollywood actor passes away

Veteran Bollywood actor and director, Tariq Shah, passed away on Saturday. The actor breathed his last breath at a hospital in Mumbai . He had been suffering from kidney problems and also had to be undergoing dialysis as a result of that. But pneumonia is caused the actor’s death. He was married to Actress Shoma Anand and has a daughter named Sarah.

Shah was best known for his work on TV serial Kadwa Sach and for directing 1995’s Janam Kundli, which starred Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Reena Roy and Anupam Kher.Kadwa Sach ran from 1980 to 1981 .