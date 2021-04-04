Chief Minister orders weekend lockdown in the state

A weekend lockdown has been imposed in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered to impose weekend lockdown in the state. The night curfew and other restrictions imposed in the various parts of the state will be in place. The decision was taken by a cabinet meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray.

As per the new order, curfew will be imposed in the state from 8 pm till 7 am. Prohibitory order under the CrPc Section 144 will be imposed in the day. All malls, theatres, restaurants, bars must shut.. Government offices can work with 50% capacity. Public transport services can operate with 50% capacity.

Complete lockdown will be imposed on Saturdays and Sundays. Only essential services were allowed on Saturdays and Sundays. Restaurants will be permitted to operate only for take-away and parcel services. Office employees will have to work from home.

Also Read: Bollywood actor Govinda tests Covid-19 positive

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported as many as 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656.