Rahul Gandhi asks “Why is the US silent over what is happening in India?”

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the United States is silent over the developments in India. Rahul made this bizarre remark while talking about the democratic views of the world. Rahul Gandhi says that “I fundamentally believe that America is a profound idea, the idea of freedom the way it is encapsulated in your constitution…But you have to defend that idea.”

Rahul Gandhi added, “I don’t hear anything from the US establishment about what is happening here in India. If you are saying ‘partnership of democracies’, what is your view on what is going on here? I fundamentally believe that America is a profound idea, the idea of freedom, the way it is encapsulated in your constitution, it’s a very powerful idea. But you have to defend that idea. And that is the real question.”