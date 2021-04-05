26 killed, many missing as ferry sinks

In a tragic incident, at least 26 people lost their lives and many others were gone missing as the ferry they were travelling met with a accident. The ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank in the Shitalakhsya River in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Rescue officials had recovered 21 bodies. The ferry was going to Munshiganj from Narayanganj district. It sank just after it departed from the shore. Some of the passengers managed to swim ashore.

Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh.