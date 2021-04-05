DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

26 killed, many missing as ferry sinks

Apr 5, 2021, 10:49 pm IST

In a tragic incident, at least 26 people lost their lives and many others were gone missing as the ferry they were travelling met with a accident. The ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank in the Shitalakhsya River in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Rescue officials had recovered 21 bodies.   The ferry was going to Munshiganj from  Narayanganj district. It sank  just after it departed from the shore.  Some of the passengers managed to swim ashore.

Also Read: Ministry of Health in UAE withdraws two medicines 

Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh.

Tags
Apr 5, 2021, 10:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button