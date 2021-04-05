Abu Dhabi announces new entry rules

New entry rules has been issued in Abu Dhabi. The decision was announced by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

As per the new announcement, some categories of residents are exempted from taking PCR Covid tests to enter Abu Dhabi. Residents belonging to these categories are also exempted from taking the additional PCR tests on day four and eight of entry.

This includes, volunteers in vaccine clinical trials and residents vaccinated as part of the national vaccination programmes. They must have active icons (gold star or letter E) on contact tracing app Alhosn.

All others need to have a negative PCR test result received no more than 48 hours prior. They must take PCR tests on day four and eight of entry. A negative DPI rest result received 24 hours prior also allows entry, but they cannot be used to enter two consecutive times. They must take a PCR test on day three and seven.