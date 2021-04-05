Emirates Airlines announces important decision

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has announced an important decision. Emirates Airlines has announced that it had suspended its flights from South Africa till April 15. The air carrier announced that the decision was taken as per UAE government’s directives that restrict the entry of passengers originating from South Africa, into the UAE. But, passengers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

Meanwhile, the daily passenger flights to Johannesburg in South Africa will operate as EK763. But the outbound passenger services on EK 764 remain suspended.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused – affected customers should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options. We look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow – we continue to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard”, said a statement issued by the air carrier.