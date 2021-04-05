Gulf country announced working hours during Ramadan

A gulf country has announced the official working hours of employees during the ‘Holy Month of Ramadan’. Oman has announced the working hours. The Holy Month of Ramadan may begin from April 12.

The official working hours of employees working at Ministries, public sector department and other legal entities during the Holy Month of Ramadan will be from 9 am to 2 pm.

Also Read; Emirates Airlines announces important decision

The official working hours of Muslim employees working at the private sector’s companies and establishments during the Holy Month of Ramadan will be reduced to six hours per day, equivalent to (30) hours per week.