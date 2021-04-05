Gulf country bans women from praying in mosques during Ramadan

A gulf country has banned women from praying in mosques during Ramadan. The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic affairs in Kuwait has taken this decision. As per the announcement, only only men will be allowed to attend tarawih prayers during Ramadan. The decision was announced by Farid Emadi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic affairs.

The decision was taken after considering the Covid-19 situation in the country. To reduce the capacity of prayers in mosques the women’s prayer hall will be reserved for men only.

Also Read: Schools in this emirate in UAE to resume face-to-face classes on Sunday

Kuwait’s Grand Mosque will be open for tarawih and qiyam prayers but will also be only accessible to men. Also, there will be no hosting of external sheikhs and preachers.