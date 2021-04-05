Indian-state under “high-alert” in the wake of the Maoists’ encounter with security personnel

The police have ordered a high alert in the State in the watch of the Maoists’ conflict with security officials on the Bijapur-Sukma district boundaries in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Security has been tightened up along the inter-State frontiers and searching quests have been strengthened.

Though the accurate number of people who died in the conflict is yet to be determined, the administrators verified that 22 officials of the CRPF, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA), and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed and 30 jawans were wounded. Several jawans have been gone disappeared after the encounter and several Naxals were also killed in the operation.

Soon after the clash, the police have increased combing operations along the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh and the Andhra-Odisha Borders (AOB) and A.P.-Telangana boundaries to limit the Maoists accessing the State.“According to reports, around 500 armed Naxalites, including the cadres of the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) and the local dalams of the South Bastar Divisional Committee attacked the combing party. Acting on a tip-off that the injured Naxalites in the operation may escape into the neighboring states, we have stepped up vigil along the borders,” a senior police officer told.

The security given to all VIPs has been toughened and warnings have been distributed to those on the Naxal affected-list not to invade tribal hamlets in the Maoist-hit areas, the officer said.“We have kept our forces on high alert on the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh borders and AOB. Instructions have been published for trial anti-Naxal operations along the borders, with the help of our counterparts in the neighboring States,” said Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.