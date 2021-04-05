P Balachandran, malayalam actor and scriptwriter passed away

Malayalam writer, playwright, director, and actor P Balachandran(70) passed away on Monday morning at his residence at Vaikom. He’s known for his work in Malayalam literature and Malayalam cinema.

HeHe was under treatment at Amrita Hospital for brain fever and was bedridden for about 8 months. He surrendered to death at 5 am. The last ceremonies will be done this evening at his house at Vaikkom.

Balachandran is best known for the drama Paavam Usman, which won him the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Professional Nataka Award in the year 1989. He has written scripts for many films including Ulladakkam (1991), Pavithram (1994), Agnidevan (1995), Punaradhivasam (2000), and Kammatti Paadam (2016). His directorial excellence is Ivan Megharoopan (2012). He has also appeared in a few films, the most notable being Trivandrum Lodge (2012).

He is born to Padmanabha Pillai and Saraswati Bhai born on 2 February 1952, in Sasthamkotta, Kerala. He is married to Sreelatha and the couple has two children, Sreekanth and Parvathy.