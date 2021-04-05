Qatar Calendar house predicts the first day of Ramadan

Qatar Calendar House (QCH) has predicted the first day of ‘Holy Month of Ramadan’. The predictions were based upon the astronomical calculations conducted by astronomers at the QCH.

QCH announced that Tuesday, April 13 is expected to be the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan this year. And Monday, April 12, 2021 will be the last day of the month of Shaban.

The crescent of the month of Ramadan will be born on Monday April 12 at dawn, at 5:31 am Doha local time . The sun will set on Monday from the sky at 5:55 pm, while the date of sunset for the crescent of the month of Ramadan will be at 6:16 pm. The crescent will set 21 minutes after sunset on Monday, said Executive director of Sheikh Abdullah Al Ansari Complex, Engineer Faisal Mohammed Al Ansari.

But the final and official decision will be taken and announced by Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) in Qatar.