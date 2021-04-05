Schools in this emirate in UAE to resume face-to-face classes on Sunday

The schools in Sharjah will resume face-to-face classes from Sunday, April 11. This was announced by Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA). In-person classes at public schools will resume from April 18. Students need to present a Covid-negative result of a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to going to school.

“With the approval of the Sharjah Emergency Crisis & Disaster Management Team and Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), all Sharjah private schools will resume direct education for students who opted for it from April 18 2021 for MOE [Ministry of Education] Curriculum Schools and 11 April 2021 for the other curricula. Schools will also continue to provide distance learning. Students above 12 years should obtain a negative test result before returning to school, not exceeding 72 hours from the date of the test”, said a statement issued by SPEA.