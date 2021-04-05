Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices had ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex closed at 49,159.32, down 870.51 or 1.74%. NSE Nifty settled at 14,637.80, down 229.55 points or 1.54%.

9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,896 shares ended lower while 1,059 closed higher on the BSE. As many as 1,058 shares have advanced on the BSE, while 1,897 declined and 186 remained unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were HCL Tech, Wipro, Britannia Industries, JSW Steel, Shree Cement, Bharti Airtel and Adani Ports. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Eicher Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, ITC, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank and Indian Oil .