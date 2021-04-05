Top Bollywood actor tests positive for Covid-19

Another top celebrity in Bollywood has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has tested positive for coronavirus infection. He is under home quarantine.

“In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” Vicky Kaushal wrote on Instagram.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive on Sunday. Earlier, several actors including Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Milind Soman and R Madhavan were also tested positive for Covid-19.