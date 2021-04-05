World’s highest rail bridge nearing to completion… Like to know more…

On Monday, majestic arches will be completed, the construction of the iconic Chenab Arch Bridge, which will be 359 metres above the bed of the river and 30 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, will reach another milestone. The bridge will give the much-needed all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the county. The bottom ends of the main arch have already been connected, after which the upper arch will now be completed and the two will now be connected. The next step would be the setting of the tracks.

The Chenab Arch Bridge:

1. The bridge is part of an aggressive 272-km rail link project and is being built by the Northern Railway at an expected cost of ?28,000 crore.

2. The bridge will be able to resist earthquakes with a size of up to eight and high-intensity eruptions.

3. The bridge, which will incorporate a 14-metre twin carriageway and a 1.2-metre-wide central boundary, will have a design speed of around 100 kilometres per hour with a lifespan of 120 years.

4. Steel was particularly chosen for the construction of the bridge as it will make the project more cost-effective. The metal will also be able to withstand temperatures of minus 20 degree Celsius and wind speeds of above 200 kilometre per hour.