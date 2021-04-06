18 IIT students tested positive for coronavirus infection

18 students studying in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Patna, Bihar has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

“As per the Covid protocols, we conducted RT-PCR test on those two students and their reports returned positive. Following that, we conducted 41 more tests on students staying in the hostel where the duo stayed. Of these, 16 reports returned positive on Tuesday,” the registrar of IIT Patna said.

The IIT administration has already converted a hostel into quarantine centre. Also the academic building of IIT has been converted into a quarantine facility for the suspected students. All educational activities has been suspended by the IIT administration.