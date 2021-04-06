Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif tests Covid-19 positive

Another celebrity in the Bollywood film industry has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Bollywood’s top actress Katrina Kaif has tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. The actress took to Instagram to share the news saying she is currently under home quarantine.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. “Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” Katrina shared on Instagram Story.

Earlier on Monday, Katrina’s boy friend Vicky Kaushal had also tested positive for Covid-19.