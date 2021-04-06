Commodity market: Gold prices edges higher

The price of gold has edged higher in the Kerala market. The price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 33,920 higher by Rs. 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4240 up by Rs.15. For the last four days gold has remained firm at Rs. 33,800 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold futures were up 0.35% to near one-month high of Rs.45503 per 10 gram. Silver surged 0.6% to Rs.64,943 per kg. In the previous session, gold and silver had dropped 0.15% and 0.9% respectively.

In the international market the price of spot gold was up 0.3% at Us dollar 1,733.31 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to US dollar 24.96, while palladium was down 0.3% at US dollar2,657.66 per ounce.