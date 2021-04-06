Covid-19 safety rules during Ramadan issued in UAE

Covid-19 safety rules for the ‘Holy Month of Ramadan’ has been announced in UAE. The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in UAE has issued the list of all safety rules that will be imposed in the country during Ramadan.

The NCEMA has made it clear that group Iftars will be restricted to members of the same family residing in the same house. The authority ha also banned Iftar tents. The authority also urged all residents not to distribute Quran copies or other gifts. NCEMA also urged to avoid crowded shops and souqs and majlis gathering during Iftars.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia makes important announcement

The other safety measures are the following:

– Beggars must be reported to the authorities.

– It is strictly forbidden to distribute door-to-door Iftar meals.

– Do not exchange food with family and neighbours.

– Do not send food to mosques.

– Meals distribution to labour camps and communities can only be done through coordination between restaurants and the camp managers.

– Meals distribution is allowed only in open venues with the application of all preventive measures like social distancing.

– It is not allowed to distribute Iftar meals inside or in front of restaurants.

– Meals must be prepared according to the highest public health standards.

– Those preparing and handling food must undergo regular medical checks.

– Masks must be worn at all times.

– Meals must be distributed in single-use packages.

– Social distancing is must during packaging, wrapping, storing and distribution of meals.