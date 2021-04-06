Covid-19 Update: 1988 coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1988 new coronavirus cases along with 2138 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally has reached at 474,136 in UAE. The total recoveries now stands at 458,885. The death toll is at 1516. At present there are 13,735 active cases in UAE. The Ministry has conducted 254,944 additional Covid-19 tests in the country. Till now over 39 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE.

Private school students in Sharjah can return to campus from Sunday, April 11, authorities have announced. Students need to present a Covid-negative result of a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to going to school.