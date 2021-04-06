DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Emirates Airlines makes special announcement

Apr 6, 2021, 03:55 pm IST

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airlines has made a special announcement. Emirates Airlines announced that it will provide a specially curated meal served in ready-to-eat boxes to passengers  fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Emirates in a statement said that passengers ending their fast on board or about to start fasting will be offered the special edition boxes with a nutritional meal. Each box consists of a main such as the chicken, cauliflower and eggplant salad with tahini and mouhammara or a baked potato and onion salad with Morroccan chicken and hummus; sandwiches, Arabic bread, dates, laban and water.

This special meal is served in addition to the usual meal services on board and the menu will be refreshed weekly.

 

