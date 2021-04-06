Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Voting machine malfunction at CM’s voting booth

Palakkad: Voting for the state assembly is in progress. Long queues of voters are visible in most of the booths in the early morning. The voting machine at the booth where the chief minister is voting at Pinarayi School in the Dharmadam constituency faced a technical error. The error has been solved and polling has resumed.

Voting machine malfunction was reported also at the booth in Shoranur. The fault is in the booth of Shornur Kailiad School, where LDF candidate MB Rajesh from Triphala to cast his vote. The voting machine malfunction was found at four places during the mock polling.