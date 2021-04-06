Ramadan 2021: Saudi Arabia makes important announcement

Saudi Arabia has made an important announcement regarding Ramadan. Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Saudi Arabia has banned Iftar and Suhur meals inside mosques or their facilities. The Ministry also suspended I’tikaaf during the Holy month of Ramadan throughout the country.

The ministry also ordered the inclusion of prayer places, and mosques where Friday prayers are held, for Eid Al-Fitr prayers. The Ministry also stated that matters related to the of Tarawih prayers and night prayers in mosques will be announced later.

The decisions were taken after considering the Covid-19 situation in the country.