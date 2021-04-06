Saudi Arabia announces new decision regarding Umrah pilgrimage during Ramadan

Saudi Arabia has announced new decision regarding Umrah pilgrimage during Ramadan. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced the new decision. Ministry informed that non vaccinated pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah during Ramadan. Vaccination is not a requirement yet to get permission for Umrah during Ramadan.

But the ministry has earlier issued a circular that people operating in Hajj and Umrah-related services must be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, authorities in Saudi Arabia have shut down 11 mosques in six regions around the Kingdom after 11 cases of COVID-19 were reported among worshippers.