Sharjah Ruler issues new decree

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has issued a new decree. The new decree issued is effective from the date of its issuance. All the authorities related authorities are required to implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the official gazette.

Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi issued Emiri Decree No. (3) of 2021, on the establishment and organisation of the Emiri Guard Club (EGC) in Sharjah. The decree stated that a club shall be established in the emirate for members of the Emiri Guard. The club shall be in the city of Sharjah, and based on the decision of the chairman of the board of directors of the club, it is permissible to establish other branches or offices for it in the rest of the cities and regions.