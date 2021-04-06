Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally higher

The domestic benchmark indices has ended marginally higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex

ended 42 points or 0.09% per cent to close at 49,201. NSE Nifty settled 45 points or 0.31% to close at 14,683.

8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,661 shares ended higher, while 1,220 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Consumer Products, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, SBI Life, HDFC Life, UPL, Divi’s Labs, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC. The top losers in the market were Power Grid, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Axis Bank UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Steel and Shree Cement.