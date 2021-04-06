WhatsApp to launch new feature ‘chat history migration’

World’s most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp is testing a new feature. As per reports, the Facebook owned WhatsApp is testing the ability to easily migrate chat history between an iPhone and an Android device.

WhatsApp is at present developing the possibility of using WhatsApp on multiple devices at the same time . The ‘chat history migration’ is a part of this development.

WhatsApp now has more than 1.5 billion monthly active users (MAUs) who are exchanging nearly 60 billion messages every day. On February 19, 2014, Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion, its largest acquisition to date.