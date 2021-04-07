‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at Banaras Hindu University

To mark 75 years of India’s independence, the National Service Scheme organised a National Youth Music Conference in Banaras Hindu University. It was an online program conducted to give a boost to young musicians by giving them a platform to exhibit their talent.

The 44th edition of the National Youth Music Conference was conducted as part of the ongoing celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The program started with a group of five child artists of Brahmanand Cultural Center, Gurgaon who played tabla. To accompany them, three other artists K Mohit Sahni (Classical Singing, Consistency on Tabla – Pankaj Roy and Lehra Ujjwal Sahni on Harmonium) performed.

The program came to an end with classical singing in the raga Kedar of Dushyant Rupolia of Baroda.Tabla was collaborating with them, Dhananjay Vekariya was accompanying Harmonium, Sharad Kababat and Udit Chandrachud were present as co-singers.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative taken by the Central Government to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The program has begun from 75 weeks before August 15, 2022 and will continue till August 15, 2023.

This year, the centre has asked all the states to participate in ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which is a series of celebrations designed to mark 75 years of independence.