Election Commission sends notice to Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The Election Commission has sought an explanation for Mamata Banerjee’s April 3rd speech in Tarakeswar, Hooghly, urging Muslims to vote for Trinamool. The Election Commission sought an explanation in a complaint filed by BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. It has also been asked to provide an explanation within the next 48 hours. The Election Commission has lodged a complaint alleging violation of the Representation of the People Act and election rules.

The poll panel highlighted the remarks by Banerjee made at a rally in Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district. “I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands, don’t divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (Shaitaan) who had taken money from the BJP.”