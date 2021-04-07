‘Founder of telegram’ becomes UAE’s richest person, Get the details of the billionaire’s assets!!!!

Pavel Durov is the founder and owner of messaging app Telegram, which holds over 500 million users worldwide. Durov has created Telegram free to manage; it competes with messaging apps like WhatsApp, which is controlled by Facebook.

Durov is recognized as Russia’s Zuckerberg because he also designed Vkontakte, Russia’s biggest social network.

He founded Vkontakte when he was 22-year-old, in 2015 he sold a 12% stake in the social network for an approximated 300 million dollars. In 2018 Pavel, with his brother Nikolai Durov, increased 1.7 billion dollars from investors to create TON, a blockchain system based on Telegram.

Durov’s wealth increased exponentially lately after his messaging app Telegram, which has over 500 million users worldwide, became famous after Facebook-owned WhatsApp declared a new privacy policy. As a result, Durov’s wealth has expanded by over 405 percent in a year from 3.4 billion dollars in 2020 to 17.2 billion dollars in 2021. Others who got into the list include MA Yusuffali, Majid Al Futtaim & family, Abdullah Al Ghurair & family, Micky Jagtiani, Ravi Pillai, Hussain Sajwani, Abdullah Al Futtaim, Thaksin Shinawatra, Saket Burman, and Sunny Varkey.