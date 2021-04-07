State govt imposes night curfew & ban on gatherings ,Get the details here…

As Covid-19 cases extend to increase in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed a total prohibition on political meetings till April 30. Violators, including political leaders, will be charged under the DMA and Epidemics Act, the state government stated.

CM Amarinder Singh also declared the continuation of the statewide night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. First imposed in 12 districts, the night curfew has been stretched to the entire state. He also directed Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta to guarantee the strict implementation of the night curfew. Only 50 people will be permitted to attend funerals, cremation ceremonies, or weddings organized indoors. In the case of related gatherings arranged outdoors, the number of attendees has been restricted to 100.

No social, cultural, or sports-related gatherings will be permitted in the state till April 30. Cinema halls in Punjab will only be permitted to function at 50 percent of their capacity. Also, the closure of schools and educational institutions, but medical and nursing colleges, will continue till April 30. The Punjab government has also formulated it compulsory for all government workers to wear face masks while in office. In-person public dealing shall be restrained in all government offices and virtual modes for complaint redressal shall be approved.

There is some break for owners with shops in malls as the state government has approved the entry of 10 people per shop at any provided time, as opposite the earlier order of restraining more than 100 people in a mall at the same time. This would propose that 200 people will be permitted inside a mall with 20 shops at any provided time. Citizens should be encouraged to visit public offices only for essential services and the departments involved should circulate guidance for curbing daily appointments, the Punjab CM said.

Read more;Chhattisgarh Maoist attack ; Indian writer arrested for “Provoking” through social media post

During his weekly analysis of the Covid-19 situation, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh showed concern about the high positivity and fatality rates in the state. He said it was the reason for care that over 85 percent of cases in Punjab are of the UK strain, which is more infectious and destructive. The state government had no choice but to go in for more stringent measures to more curb the continuing surge, even though the number of positive cases had somewhat maintained in the last few days due to restraints inflicted earlier, CM Amarinder Singh said.