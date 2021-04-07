Happy 79th birthday Jeetendra… The star of 90’s…

Jeetendra, born on 7 April 1942, an Indian actor and producer, known for his work in Hindi films. Famous for his dancing, he was awarded a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 and the Screen Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006. He is known for his appearance in the remakes of Telugu films during the 1980s, in which he was frequently cast opposite Sridevi and Jaya Prada.

Jeetendra’s active acting career is from the 1960s to the 1990s. He has acted in nearly 200 films as the main lead, a feat matched by just a handful of his peers since the inception of Hindi cinema.

Jeetendra was frequently paired with Jaya Prada or Sridevi for remakes of Telugu films by T. Rama Rao, K. Bapayya, K. Raghavendra Rao and Dasari Narayana Rao; these included Sanjog, Aulad, Majaal, Justice Chaudhury, Mawaali (1983), Himmatwala (1983) and Tohfa (1984). He also acted in many remakes in Hindi of Krishna’s Telugu movies and had very close association with him. Besides these south Indian remakes, there was a subdued side of Jeetendra whenever he’d worked with the writer/lyricist Gulzar in films such as Parichay, Kinara and Khushboo that had several beautifully penned songs such as “O Majhi Re”, “Musafir Hoon Yaaron” and “Naam Gum Jaayega”, composed by Rahul Dev Burman and sung by Kishore Kumar.

Jeetendra was born in a Punjabi Khatri family as Ravi Kapoor in Amritsar, Punjab, to Amarnath and Krishna Kapoor, whose business dealt with imitation jewellery, supplied to film industry. He attended St. Sebastian’s Goan High School in Girgaum, Mumbai with his friend Rajesh Khanna and then studied at Siddharth College in Mumbai. While supplying jewellery to V. Shantaram, he was cast as Sandhya’s character’s double in the 1959 movie Navrang.

Awards, honours and recognitions

1998 – Guest of Honour Award at the 18th Ujala Cinema Express Awards

2000 – Lifetime Achievement Award in film personalities

2002 – Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zee Gold Bollywood Movie Awards in New York.

2003 – Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award

2004 – “Legend of Indian Cinema” Award at Atlantic City (United States).

2005 – Screen Lifetime Achievement Award

2008 – Sansui Television Lifetime Achievement Award

2012 – Zee Cine Award for Lifetime Achievement

2012 – Lions Gold Awards: Most Evergreen Romantic Hero

Jeetendra married Shobha and have two children. Their daughter, Ekta Kapoor, runs Balaji Telefilms and their son Tusshar Kapoor is also an actor. Jeetendra made a brief appearance in one of his daughter’s produced films Kucch To Hai, a thriller movie released in 2002, where he appeared alongside his son Tusshar.