Kumbh Mela: Rishikesh’s Bharat Bhoomi tourist complex to be turned into COVID care center

Dehradun district administration has acquired the Bharat Bhumi Tourist complex under Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam in Rishikesh to be turned into a Covid care center, keeping in view of exercising COVID guidelines amid Kumbh Mela celebrations in Haridwar. The decision was announced by Ashish Srivastava the District Magistrate of Dehradun.

Uttarakhand had reported 791 new Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday. This includes 303 infections in Dehradun and 185 cases in Haridwar. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases became 1,03,602.

Union Health Ministry has said that there is no plan to cut short the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. In view of the Covid pandemic, the Union Government had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) almost a month ago to be adopted in Kumbh.

Kumbh Mela is celebrated in a cycle of approximately 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites: the Allahabad (Ganges-Yamuna Sarasvati rivers confluence), Haridwar (Ganges), Nashik (Godavari), and Ujjain (Shipra).

The festival is one of the largest peaceful gatherings in the world and is considered as the “World’s largest congregation of religious pilgrims”. It has been inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The duration of the festival is one to three months. The largest numbers of pilgrims attend Kumbh Mela on Amavasya day.