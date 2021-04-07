Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi’s interact with board exam students today at 7 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students who are appearing for board exams this year in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 today at 7 pm. Taking into consideration of the current situation of COVID-19, this year’s event will be held virtually, the Ministry of Education had earlier declared.

This will be the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, started from 2018. Over 14 lakh students, parents and teachers have joined the event.

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ told on Tuesday that students from about 81 countries will be participating in the live interaction with PM Modi.

“This is the first example in the world that when the Prime Minister of a country directly interacts with crores of students, parents and teachers,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

PPC 2021 can be seen on the official Twitter handle of PM Modi. It will also be telecasted on Doordarshan channels. PM Modi declared PPC 2021 date on April 5. He said: A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave exam warriors, parents and teachers.

Currently, PM Modi started the renewed version of his book ‘Exam Warriors’. The book gives out advice to students and parents to deal with exam stress.

“As the exam season begins, I am delighted to share that the updated edition of Exam Warriors is now available,” PM Modi said while announcing the book on social media.

“The book has new Mantras and a range of interesting activities. The book reaffirms the need to remain stress free before an exam”, he added.