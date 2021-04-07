Ramadan 2021: Food for non-Muslims in Sharjah during fasting hours

In Sharjah, the municipality is now granting permission for restaurants to sell food to non-Muslims burning Ramadan fasting hours this year.

The municipal group on Tuesday declared on social media that its Food Control Section had started getting applications from food establishments to serve food to non-Muslim inhabitants during the daytime in Ramadan.

The municipality also noted that it had rejected the issuance of permits allowing institutions to display food on tables in front of stores and food outlets during Ramadan this year. The move is part of the careful measures undertaken to preserve public health and safety.