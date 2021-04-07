Want to have baby soft lips? Try turmeric or haldi…

Our grandmothers always used turmeric or haldi as the secret beauty tip. Now its high time to make use of turmeric as a perfect solution for perfect skin. It helps diminish pigmentation and even out the skin tone and is also known to overcome acne. And, it’s used during Indian weddings as a pack to provide the bride and the groom with spotless skin on their D-day.

The magical spice contains antioxidant curcumin, which is anti-inflammatory and can reduce pigmentation, but a generic use of haldi is that it helps heal and prevent dry skin. and it’s the best home remedy for dry lips also.

Haldi lip scrub

Haldi helps to remove pigments and dead skin from lips. First, you have to make a lip scrub using one teaspoon haldi and petroleum jelly. Then apply the smooth pasteon your lips for a minute and wash away with normal water. Pat dry the lips and moisturise with coconut oil. Repeat this for a week and see the magic of haldi on your lips.