Airline based in UAE announces special discounted rates for flights to India

An airline based in UAE has announced special rates for flights to India. Air Arabia, the Sharjah based air carrier has announced the special discounted flight tickets to India. The discounted tickets will be available to select Indian cities.

“Book with Air Arabia today and travel with our special one-way fares to India starting from Dh300, all inclusive,” the airline said.

A one-way ticket to Mumbai will cost Dh300, flight to Delhi will cost Dh350. Those flying to Chennai will have to pay Dh410. Tickets to Calicut will cost Dh325, while a Bangalore flight will cost Dh390, all one-way.

The airline informed that all passengers to India are required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result at time of check-in conducted within 72 hours of the flight departure time and upload the negative result to Air Suvidha portal, the airline said. Passengers are also required to download the Aarogya Setu mobile app before the flight, and submit a self-declaration through the Air Suvidha portal before the flight.