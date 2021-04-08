Commodity Market: Gold prices edges lower

Price of gold has edged lower in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the June gold futures slipped down by 0.1% and reached at Rs.46,320. Silver futures also slipped down by 0.34% to Rs.66,405 per kg. In the previous session, gold has touched a one-month high of Rs.46,400 . In the previous session, gold rose 0.9% while silver jumped 1.1%.

In the international market, spot gold has reached at US dollar1,737.02 an ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to US dollar 25.03 while platinum rose 0.1% to US dollar 1,226.16.