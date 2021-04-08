‘Corona curfew is helping governments to educate people and make them aware of the virus’: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised all Chief Ministers to rename the night curfew as corona curfew. Prime Minister said that this will educate people and make them aware of the coronavirus. Prime Minister said this while addressing Chief Minister on a video conference to discuss about the Covid-19 situation.

“As far as night curfews are concerned, we must call them Corona curfew to stress the reason why this has become necessary.. I urge states that are enforcing night curfew to popularize it as Covid curfew so that people remain aware about coronavirus,” said Prime Minister.

“There is an intellectual debate that goes on like does corona come in night? The truth is that the world has accepted this experiment of night curfew. It is so because the curfew time reminds everyone that they are living in the era of coronavirus,” added PM.